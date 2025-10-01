Gen V Season 2 Reveals Two Dramatic Changes In Vought Leadership Before The Boys Season 5

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episode 5, "The Kids Are Not All Right."

Vought International has a new CEO, and it's not who you'd think. "The Boys" season 4 saw the villainous Homelander (Antony Starr) take control of the corporation that made and controlled him. However, from what we have seen of the powerful supe's business acumen, it's pretty clear that running a giant conglomerate isn't among his laundry list of superpowers.

Cue Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the hyper-intelligent supe who became an instrumental part of Homelander's power grab during "The Boys" season 4. Sage makes a sizable and sordid cameo as Dean Cipher's (Hamish Linklater) lover-slash-hookup, and when they later meet in a more formal setting, he casually notes that he's surprised she took the Vought CEO position. As a response, she remarks that ex-CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) certainly can't handle the position "in her state."

This quick exchange reveals two things. One, Sage is now the Vought bigshot instead of Homelander. This makes sense given the latter's focus on self-serving optics and utter lack of true leadership ability, but it's still a fun reveal that'll no doubt impact "The Boys" season 5. However, the second revelation might arguably be even more interesting: Ashley's last-ditch attempt to escape the Seven's kill list by taking Compound V in the season 4 finale was a success — in a way, at least. Ashley has quietly become one of the best characters on "The Boys," so it's good to find out that she's still around, even though the V seems to have turned her into ... something.