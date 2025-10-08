Star Trek: TNG's 'The Inner Light' Episode Got An Unofficial Sequel By The Original Writer

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Inner Light," the U.S.S. Enterprise is sailing through space when it happens upon a strange probe, unknown to its databases. The probe zaps Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the brain, and he falls unconscious. Picard awakens on the planet of Kataan, and is told that his real name is Kamin, and that he is married to a woman named Eline (Margot Rose). Picard assumes he's been kidnapped, but can't figure out why.

Months pass, though, and Picard begins to accept that, yes, he actually is Kamin. He and Eline have kids and a loving family together. "Picard" vanishes from his memory. He masters the flute. He grows into a very old man. Kamin eventually dies in his 90s when Kataan is destroyed by an unavoidable natural cataclysm.

Back on the Enterprise, it's revealed that Picard is merely unconscious on the floor, and that he is hallucinating everyone on Kataan. He sits up, with only 25 minutes having passed. It's revealed then that Kataan actually went extinct generations ago, and that the probe was the last recording of its civilization. Picard was the last person to experience that kind of life. Picard returns to the captain's chair, but now with a whole new lifetime in his head.

"The Inner Light," written by Morgan Gendel, is often counted as one of the best "Next Generation" episodes, and is certainly one of its most emotional. It features one of Stewart's best "Star Trek" performances, and it won a Hugo award for Best Dramatic Presentation. It also, perhaps unexpectedly, had a sequel. Back in 2012, Gendel spoke with Forbes Magazine about how he penned a follow-up story to "The Inner Light," called (natch) "The Outer Light." Gendel originally published "The Outer Light" as a web comic, which can be read, in part, on the Treks In Sci-Fi website.