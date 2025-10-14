Why Star Trek: TNG's Starfleet Uniforms Left One Cast Member 'Traumatized'

The Starfleet uniforms on the first two seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" weren't particularly liked by anyone. The colors were certainly fine, but the cut was bizarre. The uniforms were, one can clearly see, one-piece jumpsuits with zippers up the front, and they were unforgiving. This author recalls attending a "Star Trek" convention in the 1990s, and hearing actor Jonathan Frakes complain about the jumpsuits. Evidently, they hurt everyone's backs (they had to stand up ramrod straight), and, as Frakes said, if you had an extra donut that morning, everyone could see it.

A new uniform was introduced for the show's third season, and both the actors and audiences preferred it. The colors were the same, but the new uniforms consisted of a jacket-and-pants two-piece garment, as well as an appealing new collar lined with piping. They were, by all accounts, more comfortable, and they looked less corny and "old-time sci-fi."

Wil Wheaton hated his costume so much that he once wrote that it left him traumatized. Wheaton played the young Wesley Crusher on "Next Generation," landing the gig when he was only 15. In the first season, Wesley mostly dressed in comfortable civilian sweaters, but in the second season, the character was made an acting ensign. This required that he wear a specialized all-grey Starfleet uniform, unfortunately, following the early jumpsuit designs. Wheaton, however, had an addition to his uniform that he and his co-stars all had to secretly deal with. Wheaton, a naturally slim man, was "bulked up" for his "Star Trek" appearances via a specialized "muscle suit" he had to wear under his clothes. It seemingly gave him a slightly broader chest and slightly larger shoulders.

Wheaton wrote about the fake muscle suit — and how much he hated it — on his website WilWheaton.net.