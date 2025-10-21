The Underrated Stephen King Series That Saved Anthony Michael Hall's Career

You might know Anthony Michael Hall from these three major breakout roles: "The Breakfast Club," "Sixteen Candles," and "Weird Science." These John Hughes-helmed flicks cemented Hall as an up-and-coming talent, and the actor diversified his acting portfolio over the years with acclaimed projects like "Out of Bounds" and "Edward Scissorhands." However, a plethora of factors led to a career lull that lasted until the early 2000s, during which Hall took on infrequent minor roles in both film and television (with the exception of 1999's "Pirates of Silicon Valley," where he played Bill Gates). A career resurgence suddenly occurred in 2002 — Hall was offered the lead role in the television adaptation of Stephen King's "The Dead Zone," which ran for six seasons on USA Network before being canceled.

And guess what, Hall has been working steadily ever since. You might've glimpsed him as Gotham Tonight host Mike Engel in "The Dark Knight," or one of the most brazen chanters of "Evil dies tonight!" in "Halloween Kills." You can also check out his most recent performances, including a fun, standout guest role in the latest season of Tim Burton's "Wednesday," and that of the morally grey arms dealer Zachary Beck in the third season of "Reacher." And oh, he's also a part of the incredible "Bosch: Legacy," which regrettably got canceled after three seasons despite having a lot going for it.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Hall acknowledged how "thrilled" and "grateful" he was to the 2002 television gig that helped him make a career comeback. "I felt challenged as an actor, and they really gave me a great opportunity," Hall added. You see, "The Dead Zone" puts Hall in the shoes of series protagonist Johnny Smith, who gains inexplicable psychic abilities after being involved in a car crash that renders a part of his brain a "dead zone." Johnny's complex arc allowed Hall to display his incredible range, as it was proof that his skyrocketing fame as a young actor wasn't a fluke, but a glimpse into what he would eventually be capable of accomplishing onscreen. Moreover, King's source material was a joy to draw from, allowing "The Dead Zone" to veer into eccentric narrative bylanes without having to forego the core of a highly intriguing procedural.