The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Animated Pitch That Will (Probably) Never Happen

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," more than anything, exists as a fun experiment in genre. Unlike many of the streaming era "Star Trek" series, "Strange New Worlds" is presented in an episodic format, with each week's story concluding at the end of the hour. Its showrunners have been exploiting that format to the utmost of their capabilities, trying to rotate through as many genres and subgenres as they can with each 10-episode season. One episode may be an intense personal drama about the lingering impulses toward violence after suffering wartime PTSD, while the next is a lighthearted satirical murder mystery in the Agatha Christie vein. "Strange New Worlds" has more straight-up comedy and novelty episodes than any other "Star Trek" show to date as well, having made both a musical episode and a half-animated crossover with "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Indeed, we already know the series' fourth season will include an episode featuring muppet versions of the "Strange New World" characters. Clearly, this show isn't afraid to push the limits of whimsy (although it may have found the limit in that respect during season 3).

All the same, it seems that one of the silliest ideas for an episode of "Strange New Worlds" may never come to pass. Speaking to SFX Magazine, "Strange New Worlds" co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman talked about his work on the series, implying that almost nothing is off-the-table in terms of the experimental format. However, while the show's "Lower Decks" crossover includes an animated segment, Goldsman once had a more expansive idea to write an episode that's entirely animated. More specifically, he came up with the notion of a "Strange New Worlds" episode animated in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" from the 1970s. Goldsman didn't go into detail beyond that, but it's certainly a fun — and ambitious — prospect.