Monica Lewinsky Produced These Two Must-Watch Crime Series On Hulu

Across 10 episodes that aired on FX in 2021, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" delves into every horrifying and troubling detail of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton's affair, as well as the ensuing fallout ... and the betrayal the real Lewinsky faced at the hands of a woman she briefly trusted, Linda Tripp. (Tripp, who tapped Lewinsky's phone lines and provided evidence in the eventual trial, is portrayed by Sarah Paulson, with Beanie Feldstein playing Lewinsky herself.) In an interview with Variety in September of that year, Lewinsky was refreshingly candid about why she chose to even work on the series about her life.

"I don't make decisions to work on things that are connected to my past lightly," Lewinsky said at the time. "I'm very aware that they impact people, and that it brings up a difficult time for all of us. So, I put a lot of thought into it and it just seemed from the times we were living in, it would happen eventually." Plus, in 2019, Vanity Fair reported that showrunner Ryan Murphy made an undeniably great pitch. As Murphy apparently told Lewinsky, "Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the godd*mn money."

Lewinsky has a natural affinity for storytelling because of, not in spite of, everything she's learned. "Because of my unique experience that I had — what it means to have someone take a story and tell it inaccurately, and to understand what it means to wrestle that narrative back — I'm really fascinated by storytelling," she told Variety interviewer Ramin Setoodeh. "This just felt like a natural fit. And anybody who knows me knows that I'm always having ideas."

Working on a series about one of the most infamously fraught times of one's life feels very daunting, and according to Lewinsky, it sure was. "It was very difficult," she shared before continuing:

"It was both fascinating and complicated, trying to balance what was best for the show versus how I felt about something personally. I struggled with that a lot. I got a lot of really great advice from some friends who are in the industry who helped me step back and be able to see what was important to understand about Monica the person vs. Monica the character."

Not every one of Murphy's shows knocks it out of the park, but I have to say that I do recommend "Impeachment," as does /Film's Chris Evangelista. It's important to hear the story from Lewinsky's perspective, and Feldstein and Paulson are truly phenomenal together on-screen; still, it can be a tough watch, so be prepared. So, what about Lewinsky's other big project as a producer?