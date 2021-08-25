Impeachment: American Crime Story Let Monica Lewinsky Weigh In On Every Scene

No one else in the world can understand the impact the impeachment had on Lewinsky than Lewinsky herself. And as a producer on the project, Lewinsky was ironically the one who sometimes urged more infamous scenes were included.

One such scene, which was chronicled in the Starr Report, had Lewinsky flashing her thong to Clinton. Writer Sarah Burgess initially kept it out of the script, in part because she didn't want to re-traumatize Lewinsky. Lewinsky, however, convinced her to include it.

"Listen, I would've loved to have been really selfish and said, 'That's great that you guys think we don't have to show that, fantastic,' but I'm incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story," Lewinsky said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Part of the understanding included the knowledge that she would be blamed if it wasn't part of the show. "Ultimately, I felt two things," she added. "One was that I shouldn't get a pass because I'm a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable."