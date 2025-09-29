James Gunn Wrote A Peacemaker Character For Lance Reddick To Play

Actor Lance Reddick's sudden death in 2023 was blindsiding. He was an always reliably great performer who frequently played cool and authoritative characters. His breakout part was playing Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the lifelike urban drama "The Wire," but he was just at home in genre films and TV.

Reddick's screen persona had the air of immortality; one of his last roles was playing Zeus in the Disney+ "Percy Jackson" series. Sadly, he's only immortal in our memories and on screen.

One person who wanted to work with Reddick, but never got the chance to, was James Gunn. On the latest "Peacemaker" podcast episode, Gunn revealed that he wrote the character of Clemson Murn in "Peacemaker" season 1 with Reddick in mind to play him:

"[Reddick] was supposed to play the role, but he had problems with another show, so Chukwudi [Iwuji] came in and he played the character of Murn."

Gunn cited this to counter guest Michael Rooker's claim that if a writer writes a character with a specific actor in mind then doesn't get them cast, they'll always think of the original actor.

"[Iwuji] just absolutely owned the role," Gunn continued, "and changed [Murn] from what I initially thought of him as."

In "Peacemaker" season 1, Murn is team leader of Operation: Butterfly, or the four man team that recruits Peacemaker (John Cena) to stop an alien invasion. The aliens, Butterflies, are mantis-like parasites that can burrow into human bodies and puppeteer them, a la "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" or the Yeerks from "Animorphs." Why is Murn leading the team? Because he's a Butterfly himself, albeit one who opposes his species' plans for world domination.