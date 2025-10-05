Star Trek: Captain Picard's 'There Are Four Lights' Line, Explained

You've likely seen the meme circulating online: Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), unshaven, haggard, with flecks of spit on his mouth, yelling the phrase "THERE! ARE! FOUR! LIGHTS!" Even those who haven't watched "Star Trek: The Next Generation" may find themselves taken aback by the reference, as Picard is well known, even outside Trekkies' circles, as being stern and dignified. What was happening to Picard that he was so gaunt, and what does that phrase mean?

As any Trekkie can tell you, the phrase comes from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Chain of Command" (December 14 and 21, 1992), a two-part episode from the show's sixth season. In the first part, Picard, Worf (Michael Dorn), and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) are ordered off the U.S.S. Enterprise to secretly investigate a potential metagenic weapon being developed by the Cardassians. They have to don all-black catsuits and covertly infiltrate a remote cave on a distant planet, looking for evidence. It's dangerous and serious, and no one is excited to be there. Back on the Enterprise, Picard has been replaced by Captain Jellico (Ronny Cox), a cold, rule-oriented captain with a stressful command style. Jellico reminds the Enterprise crew, and the viewers, that Starfleet officers are mere employees, and that managers can be replaced at Starfleet's whims.

At the end of the first part, it's revealed that the metagenic weapon was just a ruse, a trap constructed by the Cardassians. Picard is kidnapped before he can escape, and finds himself in the captivity of one Gul Madred (David Warner). Madred needs information about a nearby Federation planet that the Cardassians militarily covet ... and Madred will use whatever means at his disposal to get the information. The second part of "Chain of Command" is mostly about how Madred tortures, taunts, and mocks Picard to get information.

But maybe it wasn't information he was after ...