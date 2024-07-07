Star Trek: The Next Generation Nixed A Major Promotion For Captain Jellico

In the 1992 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Chain of Command, Part I," Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Lieutenant Worf (Michael Dorn) are called away by Starfleet to undertake a dangerous, very secret mission to seek out and apprehend a dangerous biological weapon being developed by the untrustworthy Cardassians. Picard needs to resign as captain of the USS Enterprise in order to undergo this mission, and he is replaced by one Captain Edward Jellico (Ronny Cox), a commanding officer with a dramatically different managerial style.

As a captain, Picard was open to suggestions, careful to keep a rapport open with his crew. Jellico, meanwhile, was stern, cold, and loved to micromanage. He hated casualness and jocularity, and expected everyone to be tightly wound. He wasn't a bad captain — indeed, he was quite good — but he was a terrible boss. The appearance of Jellico set many Trekkies' hearts aflame, as he reminded us that starship captains were always going to be temporary, and that a career in Starfleet will often throw unexpected curveballs at the crew, even someone as established as Picard. Jellico also reminded us that there is a wide variety of command styles in "Star Trek"; not every captain is going to be as warm or open-minded as Picard.

At the end of "Chain of Command, Part II," Jellico relinquished command of the Enterprise back to Picard and the comfortable status quo of "Next Generation" was restored. The character wouldn't be seen again until the "Star Trek: Prodigy" episode "Masquerade" in November of 2022.

But, according to Larry Nemecek's invaluable sourcebook "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," Jellico almost made an appearance in the 1993 episode "Tapestry," back in command of the Enterprise.