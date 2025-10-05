Why Christopher Reeve Stormed Out Of His Pretty Woman Audition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garry Marshall's 1990 film "Pretty Woman" was a monstrous success when it was first released. Made for a modest $14 million, it earned over $463 million at the global box office and further pushed star Julia Roberts into the Hollywood mainstream. Indeed, she received her second Academy Award nomination for her role as Vivian, the sex worker with a heart of gold. Roberts and her co-star, Richard Gere, shared a sparkling chemistry that Hollywood frequently tries to replicate, but rarely manages to.

As a brief reminder: The story of "Pretty Woman," distantly inspired by Alexandre Dumas fils' book "The Lady of the Camellias," follows Hollywood sex worker Vivian as she is hired by the unassuming and incredibly wealthy Edward (Gere). After a night of passion, Edward hires her for a whole week, insisting she join him for upscale activities like polo matches and operas. They even watch Verdi's "La Traviata," which is also inspired by "Camellias." Along the way, the two fall in love, although their feelings are complicated by Edward's wealth and her occupation. Is their love pure if Vivian was hired for sex? Is Edward the White Knight she's always dreamed of? Or just another John?

Part of the reason "Pretty Woman" is so frequently praised is because the two leads play the iffy material perfectly. Critics often describe how affable and dazzling Gere and Roberts are, convincing the audience that this is a bubbly romance and not an analysis of the realities of sex work. (For that, watch "Anora.") These days, it's hard to imagine anyone else in their roles.

Gere, however, wasn't the original choice for Edward. Director Marshall also auditioned several other striking hopefuls, including Christopher Reeve, who was fresh off "Switching Channels" at the time. Reeve wrote about his "Pretty Woman" audition in his autobiography "Still Me," noting how much he hated the experience. More specifically, he hated that he didn't get to audition with Roberts. Instead, he had to read with a non-professional, and that outraged him.