One Of Stan Lee's Earliest Cameos Wasn't Even For A Marvel Property

The 1984 animated series "Jim Henson's Muppet Babies" was a spinoff of Henson's celebrated 1976 variety series "The Muppet Show," of course, but moreso, it was a TV adaptation of a dream sequence from 1984's "The Muppets Take Manhattan." In the movie, Miss Piggy (Frank Oz) fantasizes herself and her fellow Muppet performers as babies, singing a doo-wop song in a nursery. The sequence stands out because the baby Muppets are so damn cute.

The "Muppet Babies" animated series took those images and expanded them into a full-blown premise. In the TV show's world, the Muppets are all the same age, toddlers together in an expansive nursery, left alone to play all day. To fill the time, the Muppet Babies played imagination games, picturing themselves in dramatic roles or in harrowing circumstances. The show made extensive use of clips and live-action footage that the Muppet Babies would interact with. The tots' idylls were interrupted by the kind, matronly Nanny (Barbara Billingsley) whom audiences only saw from the knees down.

It was shocking how popular "Muppet Babies" was, lasting for 107 episodes over its eight seasons. Every kid watched it, taken by its light humor and cutesy character design. The immortal Frank Welker played Baby Kermit (and several other roles), while Laurie O'Brien played Baby Miss Piggy, the real star of the show. Baby Gonzo was played by Russi Taylor, Rowlf was played by Katie Leigh, and both Fozzie and Scooter by Greg Berg. Howie Mandel, once again employing his Gizmo/Bobby voice, played Scooter's twin sister Skeeter, a new character for the series. Dave Coulier from "Full House" voiced Animal and Bunsen.

The series was popular enough to warrant a few high-profile cameos, including Marvel Comics head honcho and creator of Spider-Man, Stan Lee. He appeared in live-action, and was sprayed with Spider-Man webbing.