Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Retired From Live-Action Roles Until This Netflix Series

Back in 2020, Mark Hamill didn't officially announce his retirement from on-screen acting, but he did admit that he had come to a decision. Hamill, a talented and prolific voice actor, must have felt that voice work was easier to land, and elected to perform only voice roles from then on out. Back when Hamill was a teenager in the early 1970s, he dreamed of leading man roles, and secured multiple jobs on hit TV shows like "The Partridge Family," "Night Gallery," and "General Hospital." His big break couldn't have been bigger, as he was cast as the lead character, Luke Skywalker, in George Lucas' ultra-blockbuster "Star Wars."

As the public was able to see, though, "Star Wars" was both a blessing and a curse. It was lucrative for the actor, but also limiting. He was typecast. Hamill struggled to find other leading man roles. "Corvette Summer" wasn't the same level of blockbuster as "Star Wars." Part of his early career, though, was performing voice roles on shows like "Jeannie" and "The New Scooby-Doo Movies," so he had been accruing experience in the medium. In 1992, he was cast as the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," and he had found a new icon to call his own. Hamill redefined the character for a generation. His voice acting career took off after that, and he accrued literally hundreds of credits.

In live-action, though, Hamill still struggled to find work. He only appeared in 13 movies from 2001 to 2020, several of them "Star Wars" projects. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hamill had said that, by 2020, he was more or less done with on-camera work, content to rely on his voice for the rest of his career. About then, though, he was approached by director Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep") about playing an amoral lawyer in a miniseries adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher." The role was too juicy to pass up. Hamill would remain in live-action after all.