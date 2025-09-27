Stranger Things Fans Are Obsessed With Joe Keery's Underrated 2020 Horror Movie

Actor and musician Joe Keery tends to steal scenes whenever he's in them, whether he's playing the wannabe tough guy son of a rancher in the FX series "Fargo" or ice-cream-scooper-slash-supernatural-slayer Steve Harrington on Netflix's "Stranger Things." It's really hard not to love him as Steve, who starts the series as kind of a jock jerk and ends up becoming a sort of big brother to the show's many younger characters, especially Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), ultimately making him one of the very best characters on "Stranger Things." And with the extended break between seasons of the Duffer Brothers' smash-hit Netflix show, many viewers have started looking for their favorite stars from the series in other places, which has led them to discover an underrated Keery-starring horror-comedy movie that was released in 2020: Eugene Kotlyarenko's "Spree"!

"Spree" initially released to mixed-to-positive reactions from critics. In his own review for /Film, Ben Pearson was appreciative of Keery's performance but found the film to be shallow overall, pointing out the unfortunate rash of killers in our own world that mirror "Spree" just a little too much for it to be truly entertaining. Other viewers found the satire of "Spree" to be pitch-perfect, with Keery's twisted acting and the movie's clear understanding of internet culture making it both horrifying and hilarious. Really, almost every single review for "Spree," whether positive or negative, points out that Keery is truly fantastic, which makes this the perfect vehicle to really excite his fanbase.