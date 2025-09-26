A Star Trek Actress Had To Stand Her Ground With William Shatner During The Voyage Home

William Shatner is a legitimately great actor. The problem is, he knows it.

The Montreal, Quebec native who honed his thespian chops at the prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario soon found himself making considerable headway in the film and television industries. He booked significant roles in Richard Brooks' "The Brothers Karamazov" opposite titans like Yul Brenner, Claire Bloom, and Lee J. Cobb, and joined an all-star cast for Stanley Kramer's "Judgment at Nuremberg." A year later, he gave his finest performance to date as a rabble-rousing racist in Roger Corman's "The Intruder."

By the time he got to NBC's "Star Trek" in 1966, he had reason to believe that he was the alpha acting dog on set. He lent the science-fiction series an air of respectability, and all the rest of the cast needed to do was follow his lead. This behavior often made Shatner unpopular with his colleagues. James Doohan, who played the chief engineer Scotty, put it bluntly when he said, "I wanted to thump him on more than one occasion."

Shatner did not learn to curtail his brattiness over the years. He was still his conceited self when they got around to making the movies. Most people were used to Shatner's antics by then and brushed them off, but his "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" co-star and love interest Catherine Hicks was caught off guard by the star's on-camera gamesmanship. Realizing she was in danger of being diminished in every scene, Hicks fought back.