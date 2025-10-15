Slow Horses' Most Spineless Character Finally Stands Up For Himself In Season 5

This article contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" season 5, episode 4, "Missiles."

Nobody does bumbling characters better than "Slow Horses." This is, after all, a show about burnout spies who've managed to mess things up so badly they've been permanently banished to a shoddy office in the middle of London. But that doesn't mean the staff at MI5 headquarters, aka The Park, know what they're doing, as exemplified by the brilliantly slimy Claude Whelan (James Callis, who previously portrayed one of the best characters on "Battlestar Galactica" in Gaius Baltar). In "Missiles," however, Whelan suddenly displays some uncharacteristic competence when he threatens blackmailers by using the resources of the intelligence service to fight his way out of a bind.

Back in season 4, Whelan was appointed as the new Director General of MI5, replacing Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo) — much to Diana Taverner's (Kristin Scott Thomas) chagrin. Clearly unsuitable for the role, Claude quickly reveals himself to be in over his head, relying on Taverner to help guide him through a position he has no business occupying. Whelan has been depicted as a bit of a weasel ever since, but in "Missiles," we see a more ruthless side to the character that suggests he might finally be getting the hang of this whole spook thing ... or setting himself up for an even bigger disaster down the road.

In the episode, Whelan is blackmailed by Conservative MP and London mayor hopeful Dennis Gimball (Christopher Villiers) and his wife, gossip columnist Dodie Gimball (Victoria Hamilton). The Gimballs unearthed compromising photos of Whelan meeting with a sex worker, and use the images to blackmail the MI5 chief. But just when the walls seem to finally be closing in on Whelan, he fights his way out in a storyline that doesn't bode all that well for Taverner's hopes of finally taking the top spot at the intelligence service.