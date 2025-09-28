Halle Berry's First 'Seductress' Role Came In A Goofy Kids Movie
For a lot of millennials, their introduction to Halle Berry came not from her Oscar-winning performance in "Monster's Ball," but from her role in "The Flintstones." In the 1994 live-action adaptation of the beloved '60s cartoon, Halle Berry plays a sexy secretary named Sharon Stone. Her character is working on behalf of the villain of the film, Cliff (Kyle MacLaughlin), who's trying to swindle Fred's company out of its fortune and pin the blame on Fred (John Goodman). When Fred starts to catch on to her and Cliff's scheme, Berry's character goes into full seductress mode to distract him.
As Berry revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) in July 2025, this role was a first for her. "I'm seeing this almost weekly. Did you guys know I went into this somewhat shy as I hadn't really played this type of vixen/seductress role up until this point?" she posted. The internet of course was quick to compliment her on her first time playing such a character, with many people using Flintstone gifs to express how Berry's scenes in that movie made them feel.
In a 2020 Reddit post about Berry's "Flintstone" character, most of the comments were talking about how it felt to watch her on screen as a kid on the cusp of puberty. "And 12-year-old me thanks this casting director," one top comment wrote, garnering 4,000 upvotes. It seems that the character scratched a similar itch to Lola Bunny in the "Space Jam" movies.
Berry's role was originally supposed to go to Sharon Stone
The reason why Berry's character is called Sharon Stone is partly because of the Stone Age pun, but mostly because the writers had originally intended the role to go to the real Sharon Stone. By 1993, Stone was riding high off the success of her major role in the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct," and it would've been on brand for her to play an over-the-top seductive secretary. Stone had a scheduling conflict, however, and couldn't do the movie, but I guess the writers considered that "stone" pun too good to pass up.
Although playing the "Flintstone" version of Sharon Stone might not seem all that high-brow, Berry appreciated the role because it was one of the few that didn't seem centered around her race. She recalled in a Hollywood Fix interview how she'd actively sought the role out and convinced director Bryan Levant to make Bedrock (the fictional city "The Flintstones" is set in) a fully racially integrated place. Berry saw her success in the role as a hopeful sign for the direction Hollywood was heading in. As she explained:
"[The role] proves that if you make the extra effort and if you try, and then if when you're called on to deliver, you can deliver the goods. I think we'll have more and more opportunities as long as we do that. And if we get away from just doing stereotypical Black roles, we have to prove to them that we don't just have to be in the hood, you know ... we can do it all. We can do that, and that's an important part, but we can do 'The Flintstones' too. We can be a part of the American cartoon and make that work too."