Halle Berry's First 'Seductress' Role Came In A Goofy Kids Movie

For a lot of millennials, their introduction to Halle Berry came not from her Oscar-winning performance in "Monster's Ball," but from her role in "The Flintstones." In the 1994 live-action adaptation of the beloved '60s cartoon, Halle Berry plays a sexy secretary named Sharon Stone. Her character is working on behalf of the villain of the film, Cliff (Kyle MacLaughlin), who's trying to swindle Fred's company out of its fortune and pin the blame on Fred (John Goodman). When Fred starts to catch on to her and Cliff's scheme, Berry's character goes into full seductress mode to distract him.

As Berry revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) in July 2025, this role was a first for her. "I'm seeing this almost weekly. Did you guys know I went into this somewhat shy as I hadn't really played this type of vixen/seductress role up until this point?" she posted. The internet of course was quick to compliment her on her first time playing such a character, with many people using Flintstone gifs to express how Berry's scenes in that movie made them feel.

In a 2020 Reddit post about Berry's "Flintstone" character, most of the comments were talking about how it felt to watch her on screen as a kid on the cusp of puberty. "And 12-year-old me thanks this casting director," one top comment wrote, garnering 4,000 upvotes. It seems that the character scratched a similar itch to Lola Bunny in the "Space Jam" movies.