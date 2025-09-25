One Battle After Another Director Paul Thomas Anderson Broke A Big Rule For One Shot

Spoilers for "One Battle After Another" follow.

Whether it's a romantic comedy like "Punch-Drunk Love" or an epic like "There Will Be Blood," writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson always brings a distinctive visual language to his films. Long takes, moving camera shots, clashes of symmetry and asymmetry, and distinctive color choices often define his work — a combination that often invokes an older era of Hollywood. Despite being known for that strong visual style, Anderson says that his approach is often to let the story and the filming locations determine the shots he takes, rather than going out of his way to create moments of high visual drama.

According to Anderson himself, this rule was central to the production of "One Battle After Another," his latest comedy action-adventure revolutionary epic (say that five times fast). At a screening and talk attended by /Film at New York's Regal Union Square, Anderson discussed his desire to simply "tell the story" without unnecessary visual embellishment.

"Don't get gourmet, don't get too fussy," Anderson said, explaining his philosophy when crafting the visual language of the film. "Make the shots that tell the story, because there's so much story to tell. There's no room for decorations on top or powdered sugar on it, it has to be very economical." In a nearly three-hour movie like "One Battle After Another," with so many set pieces and moving parts, that sort of approach makes sense. However, Anderson did indulge in a bit more of a "gourmet" approach to one specific moment — the confrontation between Willa (Chase Infiniti) and Colonel Lockjaw (Sean Penn) in the chapel at the Sisters of the Brave Beaver mission.