Star Wars Confirmed The Only Thing Anakin Skywalker Hates More Than Sand

One of the most (in)famous pieces of dialogue from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy is the rant Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) gives about sand. "I don't like sand. It's coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere," he says, in what is still somehow one of his better attempts to flirt with Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). Fans generally hate Anakin and Padmé's romantic subplot in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," and lines like this are a big part of the reason why.

Over 20 years later, however, the franchise has called back to Anakin's sand rant in the animated streaming series "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past." In the episode "Part 4," we see an alternate-reality version of Darth Vader (Matt Sloan) attempting to apologize to an alternate version of Padmé (Catherine Taber). "Padmé, I want to say I'm sorry. You know the thing I hate most in this galaxy is sand," as Vader tells her. "But there is one thing rougher than sand: regret. And I've been living with regret for a long time."

Does this conversation count as "Star Wars" canon? Kind of, but only in the sense that it sheds some extra light on what the characters from the movies may have believed somewhere deep down. Maybe the Darth Vader from the films has thought similar things, but with Padmé no longer around in the original trilogy, he had nobody to say them too.