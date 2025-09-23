James Gunn's Superman Includes A Deep Cut Nightwing Easter Egg

James Gunn's "Superman" has reintroduced the Man of Steel to a new generation, and kicked off the new DC Universe in earnest. The film contains several hints about what we can expect from Gunn's interconnected cinematic world — some more subtle than others. For example, "Superman" confirmed the DC Universe features a weird Justice League "addiction" in the form of Choco's cookies, a longtime favorite of Martian Manhunter (just one of several things you probably didn't know about the character). It also contained a similarly hard-to-spot easter egg that hints at the impending appearance of Nightwing.

During Superman and the Justice Gang's fight against the Kaiju in the heart of Metropolis, we see several billboards, one of which is for something called Zesti Cola. Eagle-eyed fans might also have spotted a can of the soft drink in Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) command center. Why is that significant? Well, aside from being a deep cut from DC comics lore, it also happens to be the favorite drink of Dick Grayson, the original Robin who eventually takes on the name Nightwing.

Appearing mostly in comics written by Chuck Dixon, Zesti Cola was introduced in "Detective Comics" #645 back in 1992, when Batman and Robin can be seen hanging out on a Gotham rooftop with a Zesti billboard visible in the background. In subsequent comics, it's established that Dick Grayson is a big fan of the brand, alongside the third Robin, Tim Drake, and, coincidentally, Scarface — the dummy used by Batman rogue Ventriloquist. Does this mean a Nightwing movie is imminent? Well, not exactly, since Gunn has already confirmed an animated movie focused on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd is in the works. But it does bode well for fans of the character.