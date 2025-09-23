A Legendary Star Trek Writer Has The Same Criticism As Fans About Short TV Seasons

As hard as it may be to believe, there was a time when seasons of weekly television shows ran a whopping 26 episodes. Every week for a solid nine months — usually from late September to mid-June — Hollywood would churn out one-hour-drama after one-hour-drama, hoping to keep their series high-quality, varied, and intriguing. The lengthy seasons assured the cast and crew intense, steady work for most of the year, while fans would be assured a high volume of drama and adventure. Also, at the time, only daytime soap operas gained dramatic traction by telling prolonged, interconnected stories. Nighttime TV viewers weren't necessarily going to see episodes in order, something that became doubly true in reruns and re-broadcasts. As such, each episode had to stand on its own. That meant writers had to conceive of 26 separate and distinct stories every year.

This was certainly true of the "Star Trek" franchise in the 1990s. With a few exceptions, most seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "Star Trek: Enterprise" ran 26 episodes apiece. At the end of its seventh season, "Next Generation" had accrued 178 episodes. That's a lot.

Compare that with today's "Star Trek" shows. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has only put out 30 episodes after its first three seasons. 10 episodes per season seems incredibly slight, and Trekkies have certainly noticed the downgrade. Sure, the stories on "Strange New Worlds" may still be interesting, but when the season is gone in 10 weeks, it makes the entire series feel insubstantial. At least comparatively.

Brannon Braga, one of the star writers on 1990s "Star Trek" projects and the co-creator of "Enterprise," feels the same way. Appearing at a "Star Trek" convention (covered by TrekMovie), Braga talked about how disappointingly short modern "Star Trek" seasons are, comparing them to meaningless dating hook-ups or short-term romantic relationships.