Why Jeff Bridges Forced Disney To Change Its Tron: Ares Marketing Plans

Keeping secrets in Hollywood is a fool's errand. The second anyone in this town lets slip a tantalizing piece of info to a friend or, god forbid, a journalist "in confidence," you can pretty much count on reading that secret in a trade or an entertainment website or social media. This is not a new phenomenon (43 years ago, the death of Spock in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" got tipped off far enough in advance that the erstwhile Starlog magazine published a spate of irate letters from Trekkies pre-release), but scooping became a multi-million industry at the turn of the 21st century with the proliferation of geek-catering sites like Ain't It Cool News, Dark Horizons, and Corona Coming Attractions. This became a huge problem for major studios shilling big-budget event movies, to the point where they had to huddle with their casts and filmmakers to make sure they wouldn't accidentally reveal some crucial bit of information.

Young professionals not named Tom Holland typically play ball. Veteran actors, however, tend to not give a rip. The legendary Jeff Bridges is one of them.

While Disney hadn't planned on revealing Bridges' appearance in the forthcoming "Tron: Ares" as early as last year, the grizzled genius who co-starred in multiple New Hollywood classics (like "The Last Picture Show," "Fat City," and "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot") casually spilled the beans anyway. Now that Bridges was confirmed to be returning as some iteration of Flynn (who died at the end of "Tron: Legacy"), Disney had to adjust its marketing campaign. Tough luck, that. The central character of the entire franchise, played by one of the most beloved actors working today, coming back into the fold is a real kick in the pants if you're trying to broaden the appeal of a brand that's never been a box office juggernaut — especially when your star, Jared Leto, won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for a movie most people never saw, is widely considered to be the worst cinematic Joker, and is facing multiple allegations of sexual impropriety.

So, what can we expect from nü-Flynn in "Tron: Ares"?