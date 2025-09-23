Tron: Ares Features A Major First For The Decades-Old Disney Franchise

When director and co-writer Steven Lisberger conceived "Tron" in the early 1980s, the appeal of the concept was largely based on visualizing what the world inside a computer system might look like from a program's perspective. Of course, Lisberger wasn't trying to be ultra-realistic in his conceptualization, but rather was looking for a way to translate ideas and functions that the general public had barely heard of yet to the screen. As the film's title indicates, Lisberger came up with an approach that could be called electronic futurism, going so far as to hire futurist artist Syd Mead to help create the environment and objects that exist in the computer world of "Tron."

Like "The Wizard of Oz," "Tron" involves a human character pulled into a whole new world, so the places and objects needed to appear totally fantastical, yet also needed to have some basis in physical reality, not just for the character but for the audience to make sense of as well. So, one of the objects that Mead and Lisberger came up with was the Light Cycle, a vehicle which is recognizably based in reality as we know it — it has two wheels and appears to operate similarly to a motorcycle — yet has properties which are uniquely of the world of "Tron."

The first two "Tron" films allowed the Light Cycle to live in an electronic uncanny valley thanks to the fact that they were largely created in computer graphics and animation. That is to say, no full-size, operational Light Cycle ever existed during the making of "Tron" or "Tron: Legacy." However, all that changed for the production of the latest film in the series, "Tron: Ares." In a major first for the decades-old franchise, the Light Cycles seen in the film aren't solely rendered in a computer, but were built for filming in the real world, with some of them even made operational. This was accomplished by building each Cycle around a Harley-Davidson chassis, allowing the Light Cycles to not just be sat on by the actors but also driven around, too. The result is a mash-up between the electronic futurism of the computer world and our real world, which is exactly what "Tron: Ares" is all about.