Who Is The Mole In HBO's Task? The Most Likely Candidates, Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Task" episode 3.

Poor Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo). If his life wasn't bad enough with the troubles he's facing at home, his current FBI investigation just got even trickier after learning the unthinkable. According to new info, the task force he was given by Kathleen McGinty (Martha Plimpton) has a mole that's burrowed its way into the group, and there's absolutely no indication of who it might be.

It's a twist that comes at a perfect point in the limited series. Dropping this bombshell around the halfway point, in a tale that's already riddled with whiplash worthy story beats, allows this one to sit and stew within "Task" and the operation at the center of it that's already slipping up. Looking back on the story so far, it's forcing us to second guess if any of the mistakes that have arisen in previous episodes were intentional or not, and if characters making significant missteps are actually placing themselves precisely where they need to be.

Factoring this in, we've done an investigation of our own to try and deduce who might really be an informant to the other side. Below is a breakdown of every member on Tom's team and who is the most likely to be the turncoat by the end of the series.