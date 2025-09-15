Before HBO's Task, This Chilling Actor Starred In A Crime Drama With 94% On Rotten Tomatoes

We might be only two episodes into HBO's intense new limited thriller series, "Task," but it's safe to say that the folks Robbie (Tom Pelphrey) has crossed aren't a very level-headed bunch, particularly biker gang member Jayson (Sam Keeley). The short-tempered second-in-command to Perry (Jamie McShane) is a foreboding presence with his sights set on the unknown assailant who has stolen from him. For Irish-born actor Keeley, tapping into that kind of rage isn't anything new, given that Jayson doesn't seem too far away from a character he previously played that audiences from the other side of the pond learned to love and loathe. Back in 2021, Keeley joined a powerful family of Irish gangsters, the Kinsellas, in the woefully short-lived but extremely addictive crime drama "Kin."

Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly, "Kin" spanned two seasons and rightfully earned 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (read our review here). Released in the U.S. on AMC+, the show followed the fresh-out-of-prison Michael 'The Magician' Kinsella (Charlie Cox, in a role that was a far cry from Daredevil), who, after attempting to distance himself from the family business, is drawn back into it when they find themselves thrown into a turf war. Sitting on par with the likes of "Sons of Anarchy" and "Peaky Blinders," "Kin" was a show that had star-studded power to rival both, and Keeley was the powder keg with a short fuse caught in the middle of them all and doing an exceptional job of holding his own.