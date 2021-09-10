Kin Star Charlie Cox On How His New Character Couldn't Be More Different Than Daredevil [Interview]

I imagine you have a lot of choices in terms of what you work on. What drew you to "Kin" and made you decide to work on this project?

It's an interesting story with this one — I was actually scheduled to do something else. It was at the beginning of the pandemic and my wife is a producer for BRON Studios and she was making what she described as a small Irish TV show. I read it for interest and was blown away and incredibly moved, and a little jealous that I wasn't working on something like this material. And then the show I was supposed to do fell through. And suddenly, we found that this could be a really good opportunity for us as a family during the pandemic to all stay together and go to Dublin and make the show. So it was really a series of happy coincidences, but not to mention that the ball started rolling because I was so impressed by [showrunner Peter McKenna's] scripts.

Were you always interested in playing Michael? Were you considering other characters or is he the one that really jumped out at you?

I remember thinking about Jimmy [Michael's older brother, played by Emmett J. Scanlan] for a split second but I was drawn to Michael. There was something very exciting to me about Michael, which was that you've got this man who comes with all this gravitas. He's clearly built a reputation for himself and the rest of the family are incredibly wary of him. But when you actually meet him, he seems the opposite of that — he seems like he's this damaged, vulnerable, quiet, unassuming guy. I was interested to explore that and to see how within that you can find moments for the audience to glimpse the kind of person that he's been in the past and what he's capable of, the kind of violence and aggression that he has inside of him.

So I was excited about that, but there was a moment when I thought I was interested in the idea of playing Jimmy, the brother. Quite early on in the process, however, my wife showed me an audition from Emmett Scanlon and it was so good, and I was like, "Wow, that guy is incredible." It was so, so good. And any lingering thoughts I may have had about playing Jimmy were put to bed when I'd seen Emmett's Scanlon read those lines.

As you mentioned about Michael, for someone first watching the show and not knowing his complex past, you can still tell there are layers there. How did you approach playing a character like that, who on the surface seems buttoned up but just underneath, there's a lot going on?

I think you make sure you're very clear about what your character's thoughts are — if you've done your homework as an actor, you've really dug deep into who this guy is, what he cares about, what is driving him, what he wants, what he wants to avoid, what are the things that are important to him, where he's come from, all that kind of stuff. A friend of mine who's an actor describes it as digging a hole and then sitting in the hole. If you sit in that hole, you've dived long enough. And then when you're on set, you have those character's thoughts and hope that they read to the audience.

The writers also do so much of the work for you, more than we often realize. There's a line in the first episode script, where [Yasmin Seky's] character Nikita says to Sam Keeley's character, Viking, "Michael is not what I expected. He's kind of shy or something." And Viking says, "He's not shy if you cross him."

That line does a lot of the work for me because as an audience member, you're like, "Okay. So there's more to this guy then we realized, there's obviously a history there. He's obviously got a lot of aggression or he's got a lot of anger, he's got a lot of violence in him." It really allows me as the actor, playing Michael, to not have to try and do that as well. As long as it's lived in enough, it's there. The process is a combination of, "What do you reveal and what do you not?" The more you can live in the character, as long as the writing is as good as it is in "Kin," the more of the work is done for you.