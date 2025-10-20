Pop Star Kelly Clarkson Deeply Regrets Her Widely Panned Romantic Flop

Few films are as notorious as Robert Iscove's 2003 musical romcom "From Justin to Kelly." The film was constructed as a vehicle for singers Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who were among the more popular competitors on the then-new hit competition show "American Idol." Clarkson was the winner of that show's first season in 2002, and Guarini was the runner-up. "American Idol," just for the record, is an elimination tournament, and viewers could vote for their favorite contestants by calling specialized telephone numbers. The winners are granted a record contract and given a cash prize, although the show was such a hit, that even also-rans became celebrities.

Clarkson was "Idol's" first big success story, as ... well, she actually became an American idol. Clarkson's post-"Idol" debut album, "Thankful," entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, and her second record, "Breakaway," was one of the best-selling of the young century. She has a barn-burning voice, a lot of charisma, and fit into the pop idol mold easily.

But part of her contract was that she and her runner-up, Guarini, were forced to star in a feature film together. This was a misguided idea from the start. "American Idol" was a big hit, but no one wanted to see that translated into a fictional feature film. The "Idol" contestants weren't all necessarily actors, and rushing a tie-in movie into theaters seemed like a crass, commercial maneuver. Which, of course, it was.

The film was roundly rejected by fans and critics alike, making only $4.9 million on its $12 million budget. It was widely panned, and started to gain a reputation as one of the worst movies of the decade. It was awarded multiple Razzies, and regularly appears on bad movie review shows like "How Did This Get Made?" Clarkson has openly expressed regret about every aspect of "From Justin to Kelly," lambasting the film in a 2017 interview with Refinery 29.