Sydney Sweeney Once Starred In A Different Kind Of Stephen King Adaptation

Stephen King's short story "Strawberry Spring" was first published in Ubris Magazine way back in 1968, when the author was only 19. It was made more widely available a decade later when it was included in King's celebrated anthology "Night Shift." The short story was about a fictional New England college, and the mysterious serial killer that stalked through the mists. The killer was nicknamed Springheel Jack, after an 1830s urban legend from England, and he would only appear every time spring started uncharacteristically early. The narrator of "Strawberry Spring" details the murders for the reader, but also speaks wistfully of similar murders from his childhood. At the end of the story, it's revealed that the narrator is actually Springheel Jack, even though he has no memories of committing the murders. Musical sting.

It's not a terribly well-known story in the Stephen King canon, but King's bibliography is so plentiful, that even his lesser tales are scraped up for adaptation to a new medium. We live in a strange world where King's "The Monkey" can see two adaptations within a year of each other.

Hence, even "Strawberry Spring" got the star treatment. In 2021, King's story was adapted into a professional, fully-produced audio drama, put out by iHeart Media and Audio Up Media. The series was stretched out into eight episodes, and presented on a weekly basis. The radio adaptation kept the original story's 1968 time frame, but added a lot more details and notable characters.

Garrett Hedlund played Henry, the central narrator, and supporting characters were played by Sydney Sweeney, Milo Ventimiglia, Herizen F. Guardiola, Ken Marino, Al Madrigal, and Brooke Basinger. One can listen to the entirety of "Strawberry Spring" on the Audio Up website.