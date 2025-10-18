Critics Hated This Bruce Willis Box Office Flop, But Fans Have Learned To Love It

Have you ever heard of a Kansas City Shuffle? It's a kind of confidence game where your target looks left and you go right, and it's the central design of the wildly entertaining 2006 neo-noir dark comedy "Lucky Number Slevin." While critics were pretty tough on the movie and many felt like it was just another Tarantino knock-off, audiences have found a lot to love in this offbeat mid-2000s gem. Sure, it didn't exactly knock it out of the park at the box office, earning only $56 million worldwide, but home video and streaming helped "Lucky Number Slevin" reach new viewers who appreciate the twists, pitch black humor, and gorgeous aesthetics.

/Film's own Ben Pearson ranks "Lucky Number Slevin" among his favorite films of all time, pointing out phenomenal performances by Josh Hartnett, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman, and Ben Kingsley, plus the incredible production design, with some of the best uses of wallpaper in a movie this side of "Garden State." Not only that, but it has Bruce Willis playing the perfect kind of detached cool guy, and he gets to deliver lines about Charlie Chaplin losing a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest. What's not to love?