Josh Hartnett's Shirtless Trap Scene Is Deeper Than You Think

Spoilers for "Trap" follow.

One of the more surprising aspects of "Trap," M. Night Shyamalan's absurd new thriller, is how much of the movie is still left after Josh Hartnett's character (Cooper) escapes the titular trap. Even after he escapes the concert, after his serial killer identity is revealed to his family, after his attempt to capture Lady Raven fails, the movie keeps going. His last hurrah before the feds catch him for real is a quiet conversation with his wife Rachel (Alison Pill), in which they talk about how Rachel secretly sort of knew he was a serial killer the whole movie, and how Cooper is heartbroken by how his relationship with his kids has been permanently broken. Oh and also, Cooper takes off his shirt.

It's a sequence that's already gotten plenty of buzz online, mainly because Hartnett's been a decades-long Hollywood heartthrob. You might've thought people would stop lusting after him as he's gotten older, but if anything, the thirst for Daddy Era Hartnett has grown even stronger. But while the scene might've have scored well with the horny section of the audience, it also had a clear purpose beyond that. As Hartnett himself recently told PEOPLE: