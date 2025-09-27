Star Trek's Best Movie Ever Has An Unconventional Prequel Series Fans Will Love

The common consensus among Trekkies is that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best of the 14 "Star Trek" movies to date. The point can be debated, of course, but "The Wrath of Khan" is pretty unassailable. It has a solid script and explores themes of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) finally having to reckon with his ordinarily-well-regarded recklessness. He is rounding middle age, his eyes are failing him, and several shadows have re-arisen from his past.

Terrifyingly, Kirk finds himself in the crosshairs of Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), a character he had previously met in the 1967 "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." There, Khan tried to take over the Enterprise, but he was foiled. Khan, for those not aware, was a cryogenically frozen, genetically enhanced super-soldier left over from a series of devastating wars that ravaged the Earth back in the 21st century. He was a charismatic, violent warlord for many years before freezing himself and launching himself into space. After being unfrozen, he had every intention of restarting his career as a dictator.

Kirk put the kibosh on Khan's plans (natch) and, rather than imprisoning him, offered him a unique sociological challenge. Could Khan and a cadre of fellow super-soldiers actually construct a masterpiece society, given time and complete noninterference? Kirk then drops off Khan and some of his super-soldiers on a verdant, Edenic planet — Ceti Alpha V — and flies off. "The Wrath of Khan" picks up decades later after a natural cataclysm has reduced Khan's world to an uninhabitable desert. He is rightly miffed that Kirk never checked in on him, and he now seeks revenge.

Khan's backstory on 21st century Earth has been explored in non-canonical expanded universe media like novels and video games, but a recent addition to "Star Trek" media has now provided Trekkies with more. The brand-new audio drama "Star Trek: Khan" is a nine-episode series that will follow Khan from the time he was dropped off on Ceti Alpha V to when he was discovered in "The Wrath of Khan."