50 Cent Starred In One Of Robert De Niro & Al Pacino's Worst Movies

These days, he is known for starring alongside the trash cinema king Gerard Butler in masterpieces like "Den of Thieves," producing hit TV series such as "Power," and being cast as Balrog in the upcoming, highly-anticipated "Street Fighter" movie. With those impressive accolades under his belt, it's weird to think that there was a time when Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson starred in bad flicks. One of those movies, "Righteous Kill," has an 18% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, despite featuring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in their first team-up since Michael Mann's "Heat."

"Righteous Kill" has Pacino and De Niro playing a pair of detectives on the hunt for a serial killer known as Poetry Boy, whose speciality is targeting dangerous criminals and leaving poems next to their remains. (Think of him as a combination of Dexter Morgan and Walt Whitman.) Meanwhile, 50 Cent plays Spider, a drug dealer who gets caught up in the mayhem and finds himself targeted by the killer.

Despite boasting an intriguing premise and all-star cast (Carla Gugino, Donnie Wahlberg, Melissa Leo, and John Leguizamo are also part of the ensemble), "Righteous Kill" was panned by critics for its poor script and wasting its actors' abilities. As such, viewers shouldn't go into the movie expecting Pacino and De Niro to create anything as good as their amazing diner scene in "Heat" or their interactions in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." That said, "Righteous Kill" paved the way for a working relationship between 50 Cent and De Niro, which they brought into other critically panned movies.