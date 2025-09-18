Two Of A24's Best 2025 Movies Have Taken Over HBO Max's Top Streaming Charts

What do A24's 2025 movies "Friendship" and "Warfare" have in common, besides the fact that they both bear titles that are weirdly hard to Google? They're both crushing it right now on HBO Max.

According to reports on FlixPatrol, "Warfare" is currently occupying the top spot for movies on HBO Max's charts, with "Friendship" coming in at number two. Besides the fact that they both come from A24, these two movies frankly couldn't be more different. Still, this is great news for the independent production company, which has been releasing hit after hit after hit for years now.

In case you're unfamiliar with A24 — or you like their movies but don't know a whole lot about the company itself — let's go over that really quickly. Founded in 2012, it picked up steam one year after that with the hit "Spring Breakers," and in the years since, they've released hugely popular and critically adored films like "Hereditary," "Room," "Ex Machina," "Civil War," "Lady Bird," and "Uncut Gems," just to name a few ... and their 2022 movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once" even managed to win the studio its first best picture Oscar at the 2023 ceremony.

So here's what you need to know, specifically, about "Warfare" and "Friendship" before you go check them out on HBO Max, where they're topping viewership charts.