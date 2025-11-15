Jack Reacher's Creator Thinks The Prime Video Series Works Better Than The Books For One Reason

When "Reacher" made his debut on television, he was released in a "binge" format, which is now a more common way of telling stories on TV than ever before. While the show switched to a weekly format after season 1, Child admitted that if this option had been available earlier, things might have been very different for some classic stories that were adapted to the big screen instead of the small.

"I think it is addictive for a novelist," Child explained. "I can guarantee that if streaming television had been around before, no novelist would ever have chosen anything else, because this works so much better." But even with so many brilliant Reacher books to pull from, is there a chance that the hero's two stories that did make it into cinemas with "Jack Reacher" and "Jack Reacher: Never Back Down," adapting "One Shot" and "Never Go Back," eventually get the television treatment?

Speaking to TechRadar about those titles, Child hinted that they'd certainly be on the cards. "In my mind, they're not done now. I would revisit them absolutely, but I think not as a matter of urgency. Let's do something that hasn't been done in any medium yet. But yeah, I would certainly do the ones that were features, but they're on the back burner, rather than the next one." For now, the next season of "Reacher" will be adapted from "Gone Tomorrow," which features one of the series' most shocking reveals. You'll see just what that turns out to be when the hit series returns sometime in 2026.