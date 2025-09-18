Emilia Clarke's Legs Created A 'Nightmare' For Game Of Thrones' VFX Team

As tough as replacing Clarke's legs with CGI was for the VFX team, actually riding a fake dragon wasn't exactly easy for the actor either. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Clarke recalled the first time she shot such a scene while sitting atop a "hard green shell type thing" that was "manually operated" — something like a mechanical bull that required the crew to actually move it. The actor spoke about trying her hardest to convey the majesty of the moment but struggling with the limited technology she was given. "This is this magical moment for this character," she remembered. "I'm at one with my animals, and I can take over the world. I'm gonna fly away, everything's gonna be amazing. But, in truth, you're like [mimes a rocking horse motion] and people are kind of looking around being like, 'It looks kinda weird.'"

Soon, however, the production crew developed a new rig for Clarke, which was much bigger and, as the actor explained, split into four parts that all moved independently. Rather than being manually operated, this new version was controlled via what Clarke described as a "joystick," with the operator sitting on-set to move the rig in real time. Meanwhile, the VFX team mapped out the dragon's movements, even down to the breathing, with Clarke recalling how she was told to "allocate for dragon breathing" while sitting on the rig. As silly as that may sound, it goes back to the VFX team's issues with matching the actor to the CGI dragon's movements, and it was clearly designed to prevent them having to digitally manipulate Clarke's movements after the fact — which, as we know, turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare when it came to her legs. Still, actually acting in these scenes sounds like a major challenge in and of itself. Clarke, who has spoken about there being one thing she would change about her time on "Game of Thrones" (no, it wasn't the dragons), remembered having to learn how to preempt the dragon's movements. "Because technically it's me that is making the drawing [move]," she explained. "So, then you're like, 'Wait [...] there's 26 moves in there, you want me to preempt all of it and speak Dothraki ... okay."