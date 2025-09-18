Whatever Happened To The Mentalist Actor Simon Baker?

Remember "The Mentalist"? Of course you do. In an era when procedural crime television was a more crowded genre than ever, the seven-season CBS drama put itself above the competition. For its time and place, the show was a bit more high-concept than was typical, due in part to the sensibilities of creator and showrunner Bruno Heller, who also co-created the groundbreaking HBO epic "Rome."

If you didn't catch the show back in the day, and you haven't gone back for a binge in the decade since it left the air, "The Mentalist" follows the exploits of former con-man and pseudo-psychic Patrick Jane, plated with peak charisma and poise by Australian actor Simon Baker. Working as a police consultant, Jane pursues the serial killer known as Red John who murdered his wife and daughter.

Think of it as "Psych," but an actual drama instead of a crime comedy — strange coincidence given that the shows overlapped on TV for a number of years. While Baker earned major fame for his performance, even receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2009 (losing out to Bryan Cranston for "Breaking Bad"), he hasn't been quite so active since "The Mentalist" wrapped up in 2015. However, if you haven't seen him lately, you may have just been looking in the wrong places. Baker has appeared in a number of lower-profile movies and shows in the last 10 years, including the 2022 Apple TV+ anthology series "Roar," Netflix's "Boy Swallows World" in 2024, and a bunch of projects produced in his native Australia.