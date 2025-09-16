How To Watch The 2025 Toxic Avenger Reboot At Home

Several superhero films have been released in 2025, but Macon Blair's reboot of "The Toxic Avenger" might be the best one. Sure, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is an appealing utopian text, and many audiences were fond of the hokeyness of "Superman," but "The Toxic Avenger" is handily the most fun and easily the grossest. Peter Dinklage gives a surprisingly committed performance as the put-upon janitor Winston Gooze, while Luisa Guerreiro (speaking with Dinklage's voice) is even more impressive as the post-mutation Winston, a.k.a. the Toxic Avenger. Blair's film takes place in a dystopian world of foul steam, mutagenic chemicals, and toxic greed. Evil pharmaceutical companies are happy to poison the populace, and the ultra-wealthy "titans of industry" are happy to watch the weak die. In this regard, "The Toxic Avenger" is tragically timely.

But at the same time, there are scenes of acidic urine, face-melting gore, and monster mayhem. The villain of the film, Bob (Kevin Bacon) has a sniveling sidekick/brother, Fritz (Elijah Wood), who looks like Riff-Raff from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Fritz controls a horrorcore metal band called The Killer Nutz, whose members also serve as corporate assassins. That is to say that "The Toxic Avenger" may be politically timely, but it also has the advantage of being slimy, nauseating, and entertaining. Indeed, it's pretty marvelous when Toxie swings his chemical-soaked mop at a bad guy's head and melts it entirely.

"The Toxic Avenger" premiered at Fantastic Fest way back in 2023, but it had trouble finding distribution (perhaps because it's so weird and slimy). Fans of Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz's original 1984 "Toxic Avenger" film were eager to see Toxie's new adventure, but the remake remained frustratingly out of reach for years. Finally, Cineverse stepped in and released the movie in theaters at the end of August. Now, after a brief theatrical run, "The Toxic Avenger" is coming home.

Specifically, "The Toxic Avenger" will become available to buy or rent on premium video on demand (PVOD) starting September 30, 2025. It will also be released on physical media a month later on October 28.