Robert Redford Deserved An Oscar Nomination For This Film With Almost No Dialogue

There's a subtle art to playing characters of few words, and it's one that Redford excelled at, as evidenced by his turns in classic revisionist Westerns like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Jeremiah Johnson." (There's a reason the famous shot of Jeremiah gently smiling and nodding in approval has become one of the most popular reaction gifs ever in the age of the internet.) "All Is Lost" taps into that particular skillset by casting Redford as "Our Man," as the script dubs him, an older gentleman who awakens one day to find his boat is taking on water in the middle of the ocean after colliding with a displaced shipping container. With his communications system damaged and a storm approaching, "Our Man" is left with little choice but to roll his up sleeves and figure out a way to save himself.

Chandor's minimalist approach to the material is part of what makes "All Is Lost" so powerful. The fact that we never know, exactly, who "Our Man" is and the mistakes he made that led him to this place doesn't matter. Redford tells us everything we need to know about what's going on in his head with his expressions as he struggles to stay alive, culminating in him howling "F***!" at the heavens in what may be the most cathartic F-bomb ever put to the screen. That Redford was in his late 70s when he tackled such a physically strenuous and emotive role only makes this performance that much more impressive.

As for me, I revisited "All Is Lost" at a real emotional low point in my life some seven years after it opened in theaters. (I'll let you do the math.) Having found myself in a bad place and wrestling with my own feelings of regret and the sense that I could only really blame myself for my woes, I was surprised to find that the movie hit for me in a way that it simply didn't before. But that's the thing: Sometimes, you have to live a little for certain works of art to fully resonate with you. And if you're lucky, you may even stumble upon them again when you need them the most. For that, Chandor and the recently-departed Redford have my gratitude.