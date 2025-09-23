The 5 Worst Grey's Anatomy Episodes, Ranked

When Justin Chambers decided to step away from "Grey's Anatomy" after a whopping 16 seasons, he temporarily vanished from the series after season 16's eighth episode "My Shot," which is ... odd, to say the least. So how does "Grey's Anatomy" rationalize Alex's departure within the narrative? The worst way possible, that's how!

By this point in the show, Alex, who was once married to his and Meredith's fellow original surgical intern Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens (Katherine Heigl), is seemingly happy with his life in Seattle, his close friendship with Meredith, and his marriage to Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). Apparently, though, a piece of news about Izzie changes his entire life. In "My Shot," Meredith assembles colleagues and patients so she can argue to keep her medical license after committing insurance fraud to help a young patient, and Alex is in charge of corralling the team. As he explains in a letter to Meredith at the end of his "final" episode "Leave a Light On," he contacted Izzie and learned something so shocking that he abandoned his entire life. (He also writes letters to Jo and Bailey, the latter of whom is the chief of surgery at what's now called Grey Sloan Memorial.)

"This is not the way I wanted to do this," Alex's letter to Meredith, read in voiceover by Chambers, begins. It continues:

"The last thing on Earth I want to do is hurt you, but I'm leaving. I already left, actually. I'm gone. This is not the way I wanted to do this, but you know me. Any chance to take the easy way out. Or maybe that used to be true. I don't know. What I do know is I owe you the truth, and I don't know how else to tell you."

What Alex has to tell Meredith (and Jo and Bailey) is that he found out that Izzie is the mother of his children. See, in season 5 — when Izzie is suffering from cancer — she freezes her eggs after Alex fertilizes them, and apparently, she kept them and had twins. After Alex calls her to ask her to testify at Meredith's hearing, he learns about those kids and moves to Kansas to be with her. Alex tells Meredith that he still loves Jo, but basically says it all comes down to the kids: "And if it was just about two women I love, I'd choose my wife. You know I would. But it's not just her. Izzie made our kids."

This ending sucks. I'm not sure what else I can say here. If you've seen this episode, you get it. If you haven't, please don't put yourself through this viewing experience.