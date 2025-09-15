New Batman Returns Action Figures Finally Give Us The Christopher Walken Collectible We Always Wanted

"Batman Returns" may have shaken up the movie's merchandising appeal when Tim Burton's dark superhero sequel made a partnership with McDonald's feel somewhat inappropriate as far as parents were concerned, but that hasn't stopped the movie's legacy from enduring decades later. Some even consider "Batman Returns" to be the superior movie when compared to the original "Batman" from 1989. That's why McFarlane Toys is honoring the sequel all these years later with a new line of detailed action figures.

Michael Keaton's outstanding Batman is among the new collectible figures, but we're also getting Danny DeVito's despicable Penguin, as well as Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry, sexy Catwoman. But for our money, perhaps the best inclusion among the new "Batman Returns" action figures from McFarlane Toys is one that we weren't expecting.

Christopher Walken's villainous Max Shreck is getting a "Batman Returns" action figure, complete with the character's striped suit, menacing stare, and red bowtie. Not too long ago, McFarlane Toys gave Walken an action figure based on his Emperor Shaddam IV character from "Dune: Part Two," but this new action figure, which is one of their deluxe theatrical editions.

Take a look at the new McFarlane Toys "Batman Returns" action figures below!