New Batman Returns Action Figures Finally Give Us The Christopher Walken Collectible We Always Wanted
"Batman Returns" may have shaken up the movie's merchandising appeal when Tim Burton's dark superhero sequel made a partnership with McDonald's feel somewhat inappropriate as far as parents were concerned, but that hasn't stopped the movie's legacy from enduring decades later. Some even consider "Batman Returns" to be the superior movie when compared to the original "Batman" from 1989. That's why McFarlane Toys is honoring the sequel all these years later with a new line of detailed action figures.
Michael Keaton's outstanding Batman is among the new collectible figures, but we're also getting Danny DeVito's despicable Penguin, as well as Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry, sexy Catwoman. But for our money, perhaps the best inclusion among the new "Batman Returns" action figures from McFarlane Toys is one that we weren't expecting.
Christopher Walken's villainous Max Shreck is getting a "Batman Returns" action figure, complete with the character's striped suit, menacing stare, and red bowtie. Not too long ago, McFarlane Toys gave Walken an action figure based on his Emperor Shaddam IV character from "Dune: Part Two," but this new action figure, which is one of their deluxe theatrical editions.
Take a look at the new McFarlane Toys "Batman Returns" action figures below!
McFarlane's Batman Returns action figures look outstanding
First up, we've got Batman in his slightly updated suit from the original movie. The human musculature around Batman's abs was replaced with a more tactical body piece that looked more like armor rather than a chiseled body covered by rubber.
Next, Catwoman shines in her skintight, latex body suit that she made out of a coat that was just hanging around her closet. Michelle Pfeiffer had to be vacuum-sealed into that suit for production in order to make it so form-fitting. She's wielding her trademark whip, which makes her rather deadly. Personally, I'm hoping she also comes with that bird she tries to eat, and yes, that was a real bird that flew out of Pfeiffer's mouth in the movie.
The Penguin gets a menacing new figure, wearing his upstanding mayoral candidate clothing, complete with top hat and cloth coat. He comes with his signature umbrella too. However, if you were hoping for a Penguin figure that put the villain in his dingy clothing instead, we have good news.
Finally, we have the figure everyone has been waiting for: Max Shreck. The sculpt of Walken here is much better than the one created for "Dune." Since this is also part of the deluxe theatrical editions line, I'm hoping there will be a couple additional face sculpts as well, which was done with some of the "Superman" figures released this year. At the very least, there should be some cool accessories.
But hang on a second, there's something else.
My dear penguins, we stand on a great threshold!
There will also be a Penguin figure that comes with The Duck vehicle. It looks like this is scaled to the six-inch figures as well, so this will be quite the sizable duck. The front of the duck has speaker holes, so I'm hoping that it will play sounds, but that could just be for an accurate representation of the vehicle as it appears in the movie.
Joining Penguin will also be a three-pack of Commando Penguins available, for those looking to create an army of penguins ready to carry out the villain's dastardly plans to blow up Gotham City. It's okay to be scared. Many of you won't be coming back. Thanks to Batman, the time has come to punish all God's children! 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th-born! Why be biased? Male and female! Hell, the sexes are equal with their erogenous zones blown sky high! Forward march! The liberation of Gotham has begun!
Max Shreck and The Penguin with The Duck will be GameStop exclusives that go up for pre-order on September 19, with the Shreck figure also being available at Walmart and Target in October and November. The Commando Penguins will be available exclusively at the McFarlane Toys Store online.
The rest of the figures go up for pre-order on the same date, but they'll be available across a variety of retailers, both online and in-store. We'll feature links here when they're available.