One Suicide Squad Actor Was Shocked When DC's James Gunn Killed Them Off

James Gunn's 2021 supervillain flick "The Suicide Squad" was a quasi-sequel to David Ayer's 2016 movie "Suicide Squad," but it could've functioned just as well as a remake. The premise of both films is fun: multiple colorful supervillains, each with their own nicknames and gimmicks, have been apprehended by the authorities and thrown into a maximum security prison. They are then given a bloody ultimatum: rot in prison or reduce their sentences by participating in dangerous military missions ... assuming they can make it out alive. As a result, these villains are forced to engage in a mission for a good cause (in theory, at least).

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) appears in both of these movies, as does Amanda Walker (Viola Davis), the mastermind behind the villain squadrons. Ayer's film is rough and gritty, while Gunn's has the director's usual cartoon sensibility. They're both very violent movies, however, and each one sports a handful of unexpected deaths.

Jai Courtney played the rather absurd character of Captain Boomerang in Ayer's film, and he was carried over into Gunn's follow-up, albeit only briefly. Gunn's movie begins with a whimsical sequence in which multiple characters are introduced as members of the titular team, Boomerang among them. However, when the nighttime beach they've been recruited for goes south, it results in a scene of mass slaughter, with most of the squad perishing gruesomely. As for Boomerang? He's hit by several flying shards of wooden shrapnel shaved off a nearby tree by a crashing helicopter, only to die when the helicopter explodes right next to him. That's it. He's out.

Joel Kinnaman plays the character of Rick Flag Jr. in both Ayer and Gunn's films, and he has since reprised his role on Gunn's well-received HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker." Appearing opposite Gunn and other members of the show's cast on the official "Peacemaker" podcast, the actor revealed that Courtney had no idea Boomerang was going to be offed so early in "The Suicide Squad" — and was none too pleased that his agents didn't give him a heads-up.