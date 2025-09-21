Kirk Douglas Almost Starred In One Of Sylvester Stallone's Most Iconic Action Movies

It wasn't just script issues that held back the inaugural Rambo film. Shooting "First Blood" in Canada led to a string of delays and according to AFI, producer Ed Carlin suffered a heart attack before being replaced by Buzz Feitshans. AFI also cites December 1981 issues of The Hollywood Reporter and Daily Variety as reporting that Kirk Douglas was initially cast as Colonel Samuel R. Trautman, and was even present in Vancouver for filming, but left the project claiming "artistic differences." At the time, the outlets reported that these differences had to do with the script and the following year, the New York Times claimed that Douglas was originally set to play an "important cameo role as Mr. Stallone's Army trainer" but that the actor "left after his small but flashy cameo was drastically cut." But in the years since these reports first emerged, we've learned a little more about what prompted the screen legend to leave the production.

In 2017, "First Blood" director Ted Kotcheff spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Douglas' time on the film, and painted a pretty unflattering picture of the veteran star. According to Kotcheff, Douglas flew out to Vancouver and was there for the very beginning of production, but was, in the director's estimation, "a strange man." As Kotcheff remembered it, the actor "had an unsettling manner of always talking about himself in the third person" and demanded that he be allowed to say lines which were originally written for other characters, despite the director's attempts to change his mind. "He was a big star," said Kotcheff. "We wanted to bend over backwards. I sent him the script when he was performing in a play in San Francisco. He loved the script and said he wanted to do it. Then when he got up there, he started quarreling, before he even started to shoot. 'This line's gotta be changed.' 'I don't like this scene.'" In Kotcheff's recollection, Douglas' suggestions for dialogue were "like a B-film, circa 1940," all of which prompted the director to finally speak to the producers. "I said to the producers, 'I can't please this guy,'" recalled the director. "'I've rewritten this damn scene four times trying to incorporate the things he tells me, then when he sees it in front of the page he doesn't like it.'"

Finally, Kotcheff was given the go-ahead to confront Douglas and asked the "Paths of Glory" star whether he'd be willing to simply shoot the script they'd written. Alas, the actor wasn't having it. "He said, 'Okay, Kirk Douglas goes back to Los Angeles.'"