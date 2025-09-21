John Carpenter Had To Fight To Cast Kurt Russell In Escape From New York

Snake Plissken, the eyepatch-wearing badass at the center of John Carpenter's 1981 dystopian thriller "Escape from New York," is supposed to be — in a spiritual sense — the same as Clint Eastwood's character from Sergio Leone's Man with No Name trilogy. And if the taciturn demeanor, nihilistic standpoint, and growly voice didn't give it away, Carpenter also has Snake enact multiple scenes opposite Lee Van Cleef, Eastwood's antagonistic co-star in the same trilogy. In a strange piece of casting, though, Snake is played by Kurt Russell. Back in 1981, Russell, as a film star, was still best known for his childhood career with Disney, where he made lightweight, silly, family-friendly movies. His first movie for grown-ups was Robert Zemeckis' 1980 comedy "Used Cars," followed quickly by "Escape from New York."

After that, Russell would build a career playing a wider variety of roles, including, among other things, action heroes and growling badasses. Indeed, the man now had multiple violent blockbusters and dozens of high-octane thrillers under his belt. But in 1980, Russell was a tough sell as an action star. Indeed, John Carpenter had to fight the executives at AVCO Embassy, the studio behind the film, to get Russell up on the screen. Russell and Carpenter had already worked together on the 1979 TV movie "Elvis," wherein Russel played the titular King, but neither of them was particularly fond of the project. It's perhaps the least "John Carpenter" of Carpenter's movies, and Russell wasn't too happy with the results.

Fun trivia: Kurt Russell is the only actor to have acted with Elvis (in "It Happened at the World's Fair"), played Elvis (in "Elvis"), and played an Elvis impersonator ("3000 Miles to Graceland").

Back in 2013, Russell spoke at the Cape Town Film Festival, and he recalls that Carpenter had to request Russell specifically for the role of Snake Plissken. AVCO wanted Charles Bronson in the role.