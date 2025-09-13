Netflix's Dark And Twisty New Serial Killer Show Is Flying Under Everyone's Radar

South Korean thrillers have always done well on Netflix. I mean, look no further than the sustained popularity of "Squid Game," the hit global sensation that is now getting the Hollywood adaptation treatment. Not every South Korean show can attain "Squid Game" levels of popularity, but some genre entries have made a mark, such as Kim Seong-je's crime film "Bogotá: City of the Lost," which topped Netflix charts back in February. Now, there's a brand new serial killer show that is steadily making waves on the streaming platform: Byun Young-joo's ongoing "Queen Mantis," which melds standard crime thriller tropes with a slow-burn police procedural format.

It is worth noting that "Queen Mantis" is based on another Netflix series, namely the French thriller "Le Mante," where a serial killer dubbed "The Mantis" becomes the subject of a chilling mystery (replete with complex familial trauma). While "La Mante" executes some worthwhile ideas, it is also problematic in its treatment of gender identity, which negatively impacts some of the intrigue it cooks up throughout the miniseries. As episodes of "Queen Mantis" continue to roll out, one can only hope that this adaptation will ultimately take a more tactful and nuanced approach to the subject matter.

So, what is "Queen Mantis" about? Police detective Cha Soo-yeol (Jang Dong-yoon) desperately wishes to escape the past, but the truth about his mother's identity comes back to haunt him. His mother, Jung Yi-shin (Go Hyun-jung), is the infamous Mantis, currently serving time for five horrific murders. Trouble starts brewing once a killer mimics the Mantis' modus operandi, compelling Soo-yeol to contact his mother to capture the culprit. What ensues is a tense, anxiety-inducing game of cat and mouse, making "Queen Mantis" a must-watch for crime thriller aficionados.