What Spinal Tap Really Thinks About Their Documentary Sequel
When "This Is Spinal Tap" was released over 40 years ago, the mockumentary approach was a novel concept. A that time, the only movie that had a satirical documentary framework was Albert Brooks' "Real Life," but even that film didn't send up the documentary format in the same way.
Instead, director Rob Reiner delivered a film that was made to feel like a real rock documentary, but the dialogue was entirely improvised by cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer playing the titular band, and it was shot with a guerrilla filmmaking style that made it feel authentic. In fact, the mockumentary worked so well that many people thought Spinal Tap was a real band. Furthermore, many famous musicians have cited "This Is Spinal Tap" as being one of the most accurate representations of what the rock lifestyle is like, both professionally and personally, to the point that they've actually experienced many of the band's missteps and scenarios.
Now, Spinal Tap is in the limelight once again, as Rob Reiner has returned with a sequel, "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues." Well, actually it's filmmaker Marty DiBergi (played by Reiner) who is following up his original documentary with a sequel. Nigel Tufnel (Guest), David St. Hubbins (McKean), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are once again in front of his camera as they stage a one night only reunion concert in New Orleans, Louisiana.
But how do the band members feel about the latest film about them from Marty DiBergi? Thankfully, we have the answer.
Spinal Tap didn't really like their follow-up film
Marty DiBergi (seen above), a filmmaker who isn't all that secure in his skills as a director, led a Q&A following a September 10 screening of "This Is Spinal Tap 2" at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California (livestreamed across the country) where Nigel, David, and Derek were also in attendance. In an effort to calm his nerves, DiBergi asked the band what they thought of the film, having just seen it for the first time, and that was a big mistake. David St. Hubbins was first out of the gate with a hot take:
"You should be ashamed of yourself. They say, 'Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on you again, because you did the same thing you did before.'"
Of course, Marty was somewhat taken aback, responding, "Really? Now I feel really bad." David explained the reason for his negative perspective on the movie:
"Listen, I thought we were just living our lives, playing our gig, but you got all personal, and you start showing us. We don't want to be seen like that. We're vulnerable. We don't want to be vulnerable."
Marty retorted, "I'm just a documentary filmmaker. I'm a fly on the wall. I just put the camera where you guys are, and this is what happened. I don't control what happens. You guys do that." That's when the gloves came off a bit, and Derek Smalls said:
"You were a fly on the floor."
Pretty brutal. Though Derek added, "I will say this in your defense: You did show us getting to the stage this time." However, Nigel, known for his modified amps, picked up that thread and piled back on the criticism:
"In your defense, I would say ... nothing. Look, you're supposed to be a professional, but he was always so confused. He was looking about when we were making the film, as if he didn't know where to go."
David chimed back in to add, "It was a bit familiar. There we were doing our best, and you're turning our lives inside out. We're not all that pretty on the inside. These days, we're not all that pretty on the outside."
I guess there's just no pleasing some people, especially when those people are the subjects of a rock documentary sequel who don't like seeing themselves in touch with their feelings. It probably didn't help that the reunion concert ended with Elton John and the band being crushed by a larger Stonehenge prop, sending them all to the hospital with broken limbs. But you can't really blame Marty DiBergi for that.
"Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" is in theaters now.