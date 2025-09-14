Why Foundation Brought In A Fan-Favorite Book Storyline Ahead Of Time [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 10, "The Darkness."

"Foundation" season 3 has officially come and gone. David S. Goyer's magnificent adaptation has continued to adeptly integrate the numerous elements of Isaac Asimov's sprawling interstellar story into a compelling and semi-accurate show. Even better? Season 3 finally got to the part in the book series where the narrative comes together and the stakes get higher — and Goyer and company delivered. Most of this new momentum focused on the season 3 villain. Pilou Asbæk's the Mule stole the show as the mentalic mutant rampaging across the galaxy, and in the season finale, his character was revealed to be a decoy for the real Mule, who was Synnøve Karlsen' Bayta all along (a distinct twist on the book reveal).

While that was a fun trip, and we'll probably see the Mule again in the officially greenlit season 4 for the show, the Mule actually isn't the main attraction moving forward — it's the individuals we see in the fading moments of the season finale who are likely to take center stage in the seasons to come. We're talking about the robot colony on the Moon — a group that showrunner David S. Goyer chose to bring into the story early for a blessedly simple reason: It felt like it was time.

In the past, the mastermind behind this epic adaptation had said that season 4 was when he intended to complete the adaptation of the first three books. In a recent interview with /Film, he reiterated that the original timeline meant we likely wouldn't have heard of Earth or the Moon for at least another season. When we asked him about the change, Goyer compared it to the math of Hari Seldon's psychohistory itself: