Steven Spielberg Says Jaws Got Made For One Simple Reason

One major obstacle that "Jaws" faced was something that us landlubbers take for granted: stability. Indeed, the motion of the ocean that cast and crew had to endure over hours-long shooting days on a schedule that just kept increasing meant that just about everyone in the production got seasick. As Spielberg explained, this had less to do with simply being out in the middle of the ocean and more to do with the long periods of downtime the production suffered when shooting conditions were poor:

"So most of the time we just waited. People played cards, a lot of people vomited because it was the ocean. I've never seen so much vomit in my life. I haven't. In the six months out to sea, I have never seen so many people getting sick. For some reason, I never got seasick. And I think that is only because I had the weight of this production on my shoulders. I didn't have time to get sick."

Spielberg's anxiety wasn't just about himself, his movie, or the studio's pressures, either, but was also about his crew's lives and well-being. As he explained, a byproduct of the endless (and endlessly difficult) shoot was never being sure when it would end:

"One of the biggest questions the crew kept asking me, and every week I'd have five or six people come over to me to say, 'I have children, I have dependents. I haven't seen them, I haven't seen my family. I've been here for five months. Just give me an incentive to keep working on your movie. Give me a date, a guarantee of when you're going to wrap.' And I didn't know when we were going to wrap until two weeks before we wrapped on Martha's Vineyard. That's how little control we had over the shark, the weather, the currents, the regattas."

In Laurent Bouzereau's "The Making of Jaws" documentary, star Richard Dreyfuss relays a story about how Spielberg deliberately didn't stay in Martha's Vineyard for fear of his crew dumping him in the ocean after it was completed, and the above remembrance helps explain Spielberg's paranoia and guilt about putting people through this experience. Yet soon after, and certainly all these years later, Spielberg recognized that something extraordinary had happened between himself and his crew for the film to get finished:

"The camaraderie that happens when you're trying to survive something. It brought all of us closer together. I've never been closer to a crew or a cast until many years later. But this was the ultimate example that when you work as a team, you can actually get the ball across the finish line. And we did. And I'm very proud of the movie."

"Jaws" is one of the purest cinematic expressions of human perseverance and the ecstasy of survival, and it's no accident. In a way, the people who made "Jaws" had to live through it, and their experience has been immortalized forever for us to share.