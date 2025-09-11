Spike Lee Called This Oscar Winner The 'Greatest Living Actor'

There isn't a more fiercely opinionated filmmaker working today than Spike Lee. Ask him a question on just about any given subject, and you will get an honest answer. Engage him on the subject of basketball (in particular, his beloved New York Knicks), and he could willingly speak passionately and knowledgeably about the grandest game to ever be played for hours on end. While his films can be quite nuanced ("Do the Right Thing" and "25th Hour" are basically cinematic Rorschach tests, inviting multiple interpretations), when it's just Spike and a mic, you're going to get his unvarnished take.

Lee's openness has gotten him in trouble many times, but when it comes to naming the greatest living actor working today, he's on rock-solid ground. There are many right answers here: Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Viola Davis are certainly in the mix. But when it comes to the top dog, Lee's gotta go with his frequent collaborator and friend Denzel Washington. As someone who once wrote that Washington is the best actor ever, I've got Lee's back.

Denzel Washington's film career didn't exactly get off to a sparkling start (his first movie remains his worst movie), but after impressing in Norman Jewison's 1984 drama "A Soldier's Story," he knocked critics and his peers sideways with his portrayal of South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko in Richard Attenborough's "Cry Freedom." That performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination, and two years later he took home the gold as Trip in Ed Zwick's pulverizing Civil War film "Glory."

If you're any kind of film buff or just a casual movie fan, you're well acquainted with Washington's genius. But it's still worth hearing from Lee as to why the man is, in his estimation, the best doing it today.