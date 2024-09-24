Denzel Washington's Worst Movie Is Also His First Movie

99.9% of working actors are forever in search of that fabled "big break" which will never, ever come. For many, the quest starts in school and regional theater, where they outshine everyone; they're so good, directors are sometimes forced to cast them well outside of their age range because their brilliance in a minor role will throw the entire show off balance. Then they head off to college, where they typically find they're not the Olivier or Streep. After that, it's New York City or Hollywood, and either a trip back to graduate school so they can potentially make a living as a teacher or a resigned segue into another career.

In 1981, this was the struggle if you were white. If you were an aspiring African-American actor, you were playing a completely different game. Most stars of color were musicians or comedians — and male. If you were a character actor, the roles tended towards servants, criminals, athletes, and wise old folk. Romantic leads were incredibly hard to come by, and generally lacked for sex appeal — because had African-American performers been afforded the same opportunities as whites, Billy Dee Williams and Lonette McKee would've been two of the biggest stars of the 1970s.

So the dice were loaded when 26-year-old Denzel Washington took his roll at the crapshoot that is a professional acting career. And even if those cubes turned up favorably, there was no guarantee the part would be worthy of his talent.

This is what's so frustrating about "Carbon Copy." On the surface, given the talent involved, it was a project with reasonable potential. But it's so cloddishly executed, deeply unfunny and, in one instance, astonishingly insensitive that all Washington's presence can do is put the filmmakers to shame.