The Iconic Clint Eastwood Stunt That Left Him Traumatized

In 1975, Clint Eastwood had reinvigorated his career by starring as Harry Callahan in two "Dirty Harry" movies, and while he would end the decade starring opposite a cheeky orangutan in the controversial project "Every Which Way But Loose," he spent the mid-70s climbing real mountains in "The Eiger Sanction." When the film — which was also directed by Eastwood — debuted, critics weren't all that impressed with the story or script, but they couldn't help but marvel at the realistic action scenes. As Roger Ebert wrote in his review, "[the film] has a plot so unlikely and confused that we can't believe it for much more than 15 seconds at a time, but its action sequences are so absorbing and its mountaintop photography so compelling that we don't care."

It's a good thing the critics at least recognized the spectacle of "The Eiger Sanction," considering Eastwood went to great lengths to pull off real-life stunts in real locations. Evidently, the actor had become "wrapped up" in the idea of shooting all the mountain climbing scenes on real mountains instead of "papier-mâché rocks," as he put it. "We did everything, dangling two thousand feet over the first splatter," he explained, before being asked specifically about the shot in which several of his fellow climbers fall from the mountain face before Hemlock himself is pulled over the precipice and only saved by his safety rope, leaving him dangling thousands of feet up in the air.

"We hung off the cliff and built a ladder out from it for the downshot," explained Eastwood. "I had to cut myself loose. That was a psychologically damaging thing to do." The actor went on to describe that sort of stunt as being "against your nature," adding, "You do it and for three days afterward, you're just staring off. You don't say much."

Sadly, somebody else did succumb to the dangerous filming conditions when 26-year-old British climber David Knowles died after helping climbing advisor Mike Hoover shoot a scene involving falling boulders. The danger on the set of "The Eiger Sanction" was, in other words, very real, and Eastwood was lucky to make it out of filming unharmed, save for some possible psychological trauma.